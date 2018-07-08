John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has declared that the state would be delivered to President Muhammadu Buhari again in 2019.

The governor spoke on Sunday in Kaduna at the inauguration of campaign coordinators by some All Progressives Congress (APC) state and federal lawmakers in the northwest zone, under the aiges of “Young parliamentarians in support of Buhari”.

The campaign coordinators were drawn from the 186 local governments in the seven states in the zone.

El-Rufai who was represented by his deputy, Barnabas Bala Bantex, noted that Kaduna State was the first to endorse Buhari for 2019, saying the President has performed well and should be supported for a second term.

He said Kaduna had been facing security challenges in the southern part of the state and the Birnin Gwari area, noting that through the efforts of the President, the southern part of the state is relatively peaceful while efforts are being made to end the armed banditry in the Birnin Gwari area.

The governor also applauded the anti corruption war of the President and infrastructural development across the country.

Also speaking during the occasion, the former governor of Zamfara State, Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, and former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, said Buhari needed to be given another mandate because he had done well in the areas of security, boosting the economy and infrastructural development.

They noted that Buhari who is from the zone, needs the support of all for the 2019 elections.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Chairman of the group, Yusuf Bala Ikara, said lawmakers of the All APC from the zone, below the age of 45 had resolved to support the president and his deputy for second term.

He said Buhari had done well and should be supported to take the country to the next level.

According to him, Buhari’s “laudable achievements will remain indelible on the sands of political history of Nigeria, especially in the areas of security, economy, fight against corruption and infrastructural development”.