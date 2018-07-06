His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has concluded plans to honour wife of the governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun by dedicating a historic book titled “Moremi”, to her come July 14 at the Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. The book, which is basically about Queen Moremi Ajasoro and written in honour of the Yoruba legend and queen of liberation, would be unveiled same day to the public. According to the Ooni of Ife, Amosun’s inherent attributes of empathy, selflessness, humility and commitment to the cause of Moremi’s legacy awarded her the dedication of this literature book.

The event will attract first class monarchs in Yoruba, top personalities in Nigeria and cultural enthusiasts from the diaspora while the father of the day is Chief Alex Duduyemi, Aro Asiwaju of Ile-Ife, the chairman of the book launch would be Oba Francis Olushola Alao, the Olugbon.

The forward of the book, which talks about the strength and power of a woman in ancient Yoruba history, is written by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo while it was published by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi and House of Oduduwa Foundation in collaboration with the institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Ooni said the book written in both Yoruba and English aimed at reviving the rapidly vanishing history and culture of the Yoruba land.

“People without history and culture are doomed to extinction therefore the publication of the Queen Moremi Ajasoro is expected to remind and restore the pride of a woman and to encourage the values of decency, courage, hard work, justice, sacrifice for public good, contentment, integrity and good governance”, Ooni noted. Ooni who built a statue of Moremi in her memory has described the heroine as the real mother of liberty whose legacy must not be left in oblivion, added that one of his greatest ambitions, was in erecting the tallest statue in Nigeria in her memory.