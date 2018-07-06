Meanwhile, eight persons were killed in attacks by herdsmen in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Tiza Village, Tormbo ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

In Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the attackers were reported to have invaded the town, killing five persons and burning down houses.

The state police command through its Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

Abubakar said the attack occurred around Mararaba Kola in Guyuk where some herdsmen with locally-made guns attacked and burnt seven houses in Kola according to the first report from the Divisional Police officer stationed in Guyuk.

Abubakar said: “Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men and burnt down seven houses. Two other victims, a woman and a man sustained gun wounds.

“Others injured in the attack had been taken to the hospital for treatment and the dead to the mortuary for autopsy.”

Normalcy had been restored to the area and five of the attackers had been apprehended by local vigilantes.

Lemuel Bappa, a resident of Guyuk, confirmed the incident.

In Tiza Village, Tormbo ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State where a similar attack was carried out by suspected herdsmen, a local source said the attackers invaded the village and laid ambush to farmers who were on their way to their farms around 8:30a.m., opening fire on them and killing three instantly, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A community leader and former aide to former Governor Gabriel Suswam, Chief Joseph Anawah, said the armed herdsmen came in their numbers wielding sophisticated weapons and blocked farm paths, shooting anything on sight.

Anawah said, “The Fulani herders’ terrorism has continued to wipe out Benue farmers especially in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas.”

He said the herders had shot and killed three persons at Tse Tyogbihi, Tombo ward in Logo LGA near Anyiin on their way to the farm.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Mr. Richard Nyajo, disclosed that the herdsmen ambushed four farmers who were on motorbike to their farms.

He said the Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them, killing three of them at a spot, while the remaining one person was shot on his leg.

Nyajor gave the names of those killed as; Aondofa Mkarsha, Emmanuel Iorliam and one Mr. Msugh, while the fourth person who sustained gunshot wounds had been taken to NKST Hospital Anyiin for medical attention.

The state police command could not be reached for confirmation as all effort made to get across to them failed.