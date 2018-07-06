Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN) Lagos State branch has said it plans to seek financial institutions’ partnership to erect a five-storey building for the branch.

The institute also said its upcoming Lagos Bankers and Stakeholders’ night that holds next Thursday, would be an avenue for stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on the theme, ‘Big Data, Fintech and the Future of Banking.’

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Chairman, CIBN Lagos Branch, Mr. Kola Abdul, said one of the important objectives of the chapter is to build a befitting structure.

Abdul said: “We are selling some of the floors to financial institutions to have their name written in the sand of time because when the bank decides to put its name in an institute’s structure, it goes beyond that bank.

“We are hoping to have a five-storey building with an underground elevated parking space and five floors. The branch would only use one of the floors and all the other floors are to be sold out to institutions. So, we are working assiduously to make sure we raise N525 million.”

On his part, the Chairman , Organising Committee of the Lagos Bankers’ night, Mr. Tunde Popoola said the event would focus on four major areas.

He said: “It would focus on the intellectual disposition and the happenings around us in the banking industry and that is where Mr. Austin Okere would talk to us on, especially on fintechs, data and its role in sustainable banking in the future. “Also, it is to promote networking amongst stakeholders as well as award those who have created an impact in the industry.”