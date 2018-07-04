Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale Judicial Division has affirmed the Cyril Ogodo-led state All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive Council as the authentic leadership of the party.

This is coming as the Ogodo-led executive committee has protested to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to allow what it described as a fraudulent hijack of the party structures in the state by those not duly elected.

The court has also restrained the National Working Committee (NWC), Oshiomhole, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or dealing with any other executive body of the party in the state.

In addition, the Presiding Judge, Justice VI Ofesi, granted an interim injunction restraining the party or its agents from swearing-in any other Ward and Local Government Area (LGA) executive committees of the party in the state order than the Ogodo-led leadership, which was sworn in and has since assumed office before the emergence of the current NWC-led by Oshiomhole.

Joined as Defendants in the case with Suit Number: HCK/56/2018 are Oshiomhole, Mai Mala Buni (National Secretary, and INEC.

The plaintiffs, including Messrs Emmanuel Kem Oki (state Welfare Secretary, APC), Mr. Amabiri Azorbo Paul (Chairman, Bomadi Local Govt. Area, APC), Chief Jiminyevwe Dicbame Ubu (Chairman, Ughelli South Local Govt. Area, APC) and Elder Lewis Odigwe (APC Chairman, Ndokwa West Local Govt. Area), had approached the court seeking to restrain the defendants from recognising or dealing with any other faction except the Ogodo-led executive body.

Ogodo was sworn in alongside 31 other state chairmen of the party by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee on June 4, 2018 in Abuja while the state, local and ward executives were inaugurated in Asaba the following day.

However, Oshiomhole upon resumption of office, had allegedly asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a consent judgment to adopt the ward and local government executives that emerged through a parallel congresses supported by the Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction of the party.

In a protest letter addressed to Oshiomhole, on June 29, 2018, a copy of it which was obtained from a member of the NWC yesterday, the Ogodo-led executive described the action of the new party chairman as capable of further destroying the

party.