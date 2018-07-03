By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A six-man robbery syndicate which intercepted and diverted a full truckload of Dangote Cement, worth millions of naira in June has been arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, through a press release announced that the six-man robbery syndicate was arrested at Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mohammed disclosed this in Awka, saying the suspects were arrested on June 29, 2018, at about 4.30 pm following an intelligence report.

He said: “The suspects intercepted a trailer loaded with Dangote cement along Onitsha/Owerri road on June 9, 2018 at about 3.30am, carting the entire cements in the trailer.

“At about 1630hrs, following intelligence report, police operatives attached to the command special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) arrested the following syndicate, Obinna Ibeh (24), Edwin Chibuzor (24), Orji Onyema (26) and Friday Nwankwo (23).”

Mohammed said further investigation led to the arrest of the two receivers of the stolen goods, namely Onuchukwu Chinedu (36) and Eze Levi (38).

He revealed that some exhibits were recovered from the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation is concluded.