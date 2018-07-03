Amby Uneze in Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has said the killings in Plateau and Zamfara States were beyond religion, stressing the Christians and Muslims were victims in some of the incidents.

Okorocha stated that the country at the moment, is passing through very difficult times and urged religious leaders across and indeed all Nigerians to pray to God for the peace of the country.

The governor spoke on Sunday at the 10th Episcopal Anniversary of the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Imo State, His Lordship, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Orlu.

He said some people had lost their sense of value for lives with the rate of blood-letting in the country, adding that the situation calls for God’s intervention.

“Initially, I thought that what was going on in some parts of the country was a religious war; but the Plateau and Zamfara killings have shown that what we have in our hands is beyond religious killings.” he said.

“In these killings Muslims were killing Muslims and Christians killing Christians”, he said.

Addressing the Bishop, the governor said “I also remember that the Imo State Government promised to donate a taken of N100 million for the University Project, of which N50 million had been given. And let me use this opportunity to ask that the balance of N50million would be paid immediately to complete the N100million,” he added