Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chief Cyril Ogodo-led executive committee of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has protested to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, not to allow what it described as a fraudulent hijack of the party structure in the state by those not duly elected.

Ogodo was sworn in alongside 31 other state chairmen of the party by the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) on June 4th, 2018 in Abuja while the state, local and ward executives were inaugurated in Asaba the following day.

However, Oshiomhole upon resumption of office, asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a consent judgment to adopt the ward and local government executives that emerged through a parallel congress supported by the Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege faction of the party.

In a protest letter addressed to Oshiomhole on June 29th, 2018, a copy of it which was obtained from a member of the NWC Tuesday, Ogodo described the

action of the new party chairman of capable of further destroying the

party.

The protest letter was signed by the state chairman and secretary, Chief Cyril Ogodo and Pastor Silas Buowe respectively, with all members of the NWC equally copied.

The Ogodo faction, which also voted as the duly elected delegates from Delta State at the recent National Convention of the party, vowed to function as the only recognised leadership of the party in Delta State.

The letter read: “It is shocking, not only because this appears to be your first major decision and action as our new national chairman, but because you had before your election as chairman given very loud indication that you will not belong or identify with factions in any state, but will work to unite groups or factions that exist in the various states.

“In view of the above, we request you reconsider your envisaged recognition and support to the faction in Delta that did not emerge as party executives as that will only entrench two factions and disunity in Delta State APC. More than that, we the duly elected and inaugurated executives in Delta State will not donate our rights as executives to consent judgment purportedly between you and your newly inaugurated NWC that did not conduct the congresses at which we emerged.

“In this wise, unless you reconsider this unattainable position you have taken, we intend to continue to function as the duly elected wards and LGA executives of Delta State APC while reserving for ourselves all legal options to uphold our rights as duly elected wards and LGA executives of APC in Delta State.”