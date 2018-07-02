Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to offer tangible explanation to Nigerians on how its Permanent Voter Card (PVC) allegedly became a commodity for sale online.

The PDP said its position was against the backdrop of apprehensions being expressed by Nigerians regarding possible insider compromises in INEC, particularly ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said it was uncomfortable with the attempts by INEC to hurriedly wave off this very grave international embarrassment.

“We therefore call for a system-wide inquest into the matter, particularly to hedge our PVC and all other sensitive electoral materials from possible cloning.

“We also urge Nigerians to continue to be at alert, especially as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is bent on using every means to compromise the election and subvert the will of the people in the coming elections,” it said.