Chiemelie Ezeobi

Many were feared dead and several others sustained varying degree of injuries following a multiple auto crash at Ile Zik bus stop, Agege, Lagos on Sunday evening.

According to eyewitness report, the crash was caused by poor visibility due to the rains and the recklessness and impatience of drivers.

The multiple crash involved a blue and white long coaster commercial bus, a blue Vanagon and some private cars.

Although details are still sketchy, it was gathered that the injured persons helped themselves out of the wreckage while the dead were left under the rain until the appropriate authorities arrived.

While rescue operations began, the road was completely on a lockdown until the dead were evacuated and the injured taken to the hospital.

A text sent to the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, elicited no reply as at the time the story was filed.

*more details later