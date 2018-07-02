Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Presidency Monday said some politicians in the opposition were ganging up to fight President Muhammadu Buhari because his administration had successfully blocked every avenue to loot the nation’s treasury. It however said this would fail.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garbu Shehu, said this when spoke to journalists at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja during a visit to the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

While reacting to criticisms by the opposition concerning alleged bias in the administration’s anti corruption crusade, Shehu said the renewed agitation by those who constituted themselves into opposition elements was coming because the war against the treasury looters was succeeding.He said: “The problem is that the competition for power in the country has become fiercer and fiercer because the stakes are very high and I will give you one example.

“The President has unleashed on the country a war against corruption, the type that has never been seen before. Assets are being recovered from powerful people. The President is lucky that he has a judiciary which is transforming itself and on the same page with the President in righting corruption.

“As I speak with you, you know that two former state governors are in jail. A lot of people thought that this war against corruption is a joke and that the back and forth that has characterised the process over time will continue.

“One of the two cases that we are talking about was determined after eleven years of back and forth between lawyers and Judges, kicking the ball from this court to that court. But now, there is a new era in the country with the conclusion of these cases,” he said.

Shehu said a lot of these harsh attack against the President were coming from people who had become used to life style that they can no longer sustain.

“We have on record that we have people in this country, that because they were influential, they have permanent suites attached to them in Abuja.

“They will just come, take the key and live lavishly at public expense. When they are leaving, they are accompanied by bags of Ghana must go. The President has blocked access to national resources by lazy people and so, he is being fought not because people are not happy.”