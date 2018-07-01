By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Founder of Throneroom Christian Ministry and Secretary General of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Emmanuel Kure, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if the task of presiding over the affairs of Nigeria is becoming too difficult for him.

The cleric also urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to choose another presidential candidate in 2019 or face the consequences as Buhari has failed Nigerians.

Speaking at a prayer conference at the weekend in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Kure said the mass murder being perpetuated by herdsmen across the country and the seeming inability of the government to stop the killings were glaring indication that Buhari lacks the capacity to tackle the security situation.

Condemning the recent attacks on Plateau communities which led to the killing of over 100 people, Kure urged the president to use wisdom in addressing the security challenges so that they do not degenerate into a complete security collapse.

The clergyman said the Plateau attacks should be a wake-up call to Buhari in view of the dozens of people that were killed in a single day.

He also called on the Kaduna State Government to take pre-emptive measures at ensuring that the Plateau attacks do not spread to Southern Kaduna.

According to him, the pattern of previous attacks was that once communities in Plateau State get attacked, Southern Kaduna communities would be attacked too.

He appealed to security agencies to be alert and do all that is possible to ensure that nothing happens in Southern Kaduna.

He stressed that Nigerians were desperate for pragmatic security measures that would end the killings across the country, saying the president has to provide that security.

He appealed to the youths in Plateau State to hold their anger and refrain from venting it out as it would only result in more bloodshed.

He also appealed to all the stakeholders in Plateau State to unite for the sake of their survival.

In his sermon, a former Chaplain of the Aso Rock Chapel, Rev. Williams Okoye, said the church is expected to play a prominent role in the rebirth, reformation and reconstruction of the country through a re-definition of the nation’s morality, code of conduct and discipline.

“We must, therefore, strive to make the fear of God and righteousness the foundation upon which this nation is built if we expect to see the turnaround in the fortunes of our beloved nation,” he said.

The monthly prayer conference tagged “Wings of the spirit” was attended by two former information ministers, Prof.Jerry Gana, Labaran Maku, a former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, as well as some senators, House of Representatives and state Assembly members from Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba and Nasarawa States.

Also in attendance were guests from Zimbabwe, Cameroon, other African and Caribbean countries.