By Azuka Ogujiuba

The epic play, Isale Eko was shown at the Agip Recital Hall of the Muson Centre recently. It was a powerful display of culture, costume and drama. Produced by versatile Investment Banker cum Theatre Producer Joseph Edgar, the play pulled in an exciting audience.

The presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adeshina was in company of the former Governor of Cross River State Mr. Donald Duke who was hosted by Mr. Ken Etete of the Century Group. Other prominent Nigerians who came to see the play included Mrs. Funke Osibodu, former MD at Ecobank and Screen Legend Joke Silva.

The play was directed by William Benson and starred Yemi Shodimu, Yinka Davies and Omowunmi Dada leading a large cast of over 150 people on stage.

How Juliana Richards Built a Million Dollar Side Hustle

Juliana Richards, CEO and founder of the Slim Girl Shapewear brand is set to launch an inspiring book about her life and journey to building a business empire.

Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle, is to be launched in June, 2018 worldwide and despite its informative and educative nature on how to build a business from scratch, the narrative approach of the author is highly inspiring and will keep the reader stuck to its pages cover to cover. It’s a pure interesting and relatable narration of how she walked her way through the ladders to become a successful business woman while building a global brand.

Having gone through a lot while growing and building her brand, the book teaches the readers an interesting way to build a side hustle and successfully transform it into a global conglomerate. Exceptional tips on leveraging on the new media and technology are also included in this fantastic piece.

“In this book, I shared my best kept secret to success and personal tips given to me by millionaires all over the world. This book contains the good, the bad and the ugly about being a business owner”, she said.

Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle is available on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Walmart and would be available in Nigeria in July. This inspiring book is a must have for everyone.

About Juliana Richards

Juliana Richards is the founder and CEO of Slim Girl Shapewear, a major player in the global shapewear and undergarments industry. She has also introduced a line of lingerie with the intention of leveraging her well-respected brand to gain market share. Born and raised in Nigeria, she moved to America with the American Dream and a hundred dollars. She started her company while still studying and that company, Slim Girl Shapewear has evolved into a million dollar enterprise. The company has been featured on the Wendy Williams show and The Real amongst others.

Highlife Crooner, Humblesmith Parade Stars in Debut Album

In 2016, the Nigerian Music Industry was agog with the monster hit song, Osinachi from Humblesmith. Weeks and months went by with fans demanding for a body of work that epitomised the artiste. The answer to that request is an album by the artiste titled Osinachi. The album was released on Friday, June 22, 2018 in all available music platforms nationwide.

Humblesmith who hails from Abakaliki but has since become a force in the entertainment and Music Industry goes by the monica, the Golden Prince of Africa, probably a reflection of the colour of his skin.

His new album titled, Osinachi is a 22 track album with star studded feature appearances from some of Africa’s music greats such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Rudeboy, Patoranking Phyno, Umar Shareef, Nura m Inuwa, Harrysong, Olamide and Flavour.

He was discovered and promoted by Bob Ovie Kelly led N-tyze Entertainment. He came into our ears and faces on the hit track, Osinachi featuring Phyno and later Davido. No wonder he names the album after that monster hit song.

The album carries some of his already popular songs like Osinachi Reloaded, Attracta featuring Tiwa Savage, Jukwese featuring Flavour Nabania, Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi featuring Olamide and more.

The talented musician is set to make a statement with this album. In 2017, he was nominated as Next Rated Artiste at the Headies Award and he has since grown to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

One of the top artiste on the album, Tiwa Savage recently gave kudos to the body of work on Instagram.

While also reacting to finally releasing the album, Humblesmith was full of gratitude to Nigerians for their patience with him.

“Since my single, Osinachi became a National Anthem, many people had been asking me for an album. I kept promising them that it will soon be ready. From then till now, many water has passed under the bridge but the most important thing is that myself and my label have finally delivered on that promise. We delivered the Osinachi album. I am extremely grateful to Nigerians and my fans all over the world, who have been extremely patient with me. I am certain that the album was worth the wait.”

He also spoke on whether he had a favourite in the album.

“I know it sounds like a cliche but all the song on that album have a different story and feel that makes it difficult for me to choose the best one. Is it the one that tells my Abakaliki2Lagos story with Olamide or the new song with Davido or is it that monster sound with Tiwa Savage. The truth is that when you settle down to listen to the album yourself, you will find it hard to choose a favourite because we did a good work on each of them,” he concluded.

Humblesmith’s new album can be streamed from all music platforms both local and international.

Akin Shuga Wins Humanity Music Service Award, Releases Music Video

In this season of World Cup, we can easily say that popular Band Leader and Rotary International Polio Ambassador, Akiin Shuga has scored two important goals in the space of just two days. The release of the visuals for his inspirational single, ‘I Can Walk’ and conferment of the humanity award in Toronto, Canada.

It is normal for a man to be honoured in his own home but when you receive such a prestigious award like the Humanity Service Award in far away Toronto, we ought to give veteran band leader, Akin Shuga some accolades. He received the award on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The second goal was scored when he premiered the video of his Cobhams Asuquo produced inspirational single, ‘I Can Walk’ at the African Dinner on Sunday, June 24, 2018 to the delight of Rotary world delegates and key African representatives. The video has now been released on all platforms both online, cable and terrestrial television.

The song, ‘I Can Walk’ by Akiin Shuga, gives the strength that is required at that challenging time; a song of hope dedicated to polio survivors and everyone who has been scarred, marred or shaken in the travails of life. It was produced and co-written by the legendary Cobhams Asuquo.

Reacting to the double goals, the ace band leader showed his excitement at finally being able to release the video to the public and bagging the prestigious award as well

“My joy is full. I am excited that we can finally premiere and release the video to the public. Many people have been asking for it. I am also honoured to have been noticed from far away Toronto and recognised with this humanity music service award. I know it is a call to do more and by God’s grace, I won’t relent.”

He went on to speak on the motive behind the song ‘I Can walk’. “However, beyond making music to make money, we made ‘I Can Walk’ for much more than that. We believe that one of the strongest needs of man is hope and faith. Once a person loses hope, he loses the drive to fight and work towards a better outcome. ‘I Can Walk’ song and video offers that hope and inspiration needed to maximise each day and make it count”, he said.

Akin Shuga’s effort in the humanitarian sector despite being a polio survivor himself is innumerable. He is a known giver and carer for the cause of polio and to those who are disadvantaged.

This award is seen in many quarters as a testament of his many efforts that have gone unrecognised. The video is seen as another one of his many gift of hope to those in despair.

Lasgidi Cops Seasons 2& 3 Coming Soon

I’m happy to say Seasons two and three of ‘Lasgidi Cops Special Crimes Unit’ is in pre- production. A first of its kind Crime series on our screens is back.

In Seasons two and three, we have a wholly pan African cast from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana. Within Nigeria as well we have characters from all the Geo Political areas of Nigeria to reflect the cosmopolitan aspect of the State.

We realised from the first season that we also have a great audience with Nigerians in diaspora hence we intend to market to all the Countries reflected in the series and international networks as well.

In its first Season it featured award winning actors Ajoke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Adesua Etomi, Kehinde Bankole, Keppy Ekpeyong, Wole Ojo, Olumide Oworu and Kelechi Udegbe.

Season 1 has been very well received in Nigeria. It was nominated for ‘Best Edit’ at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2014 immediately it was released. It won ‘Best TV Series at the ‘Best of Nollywood Awards in 2016, and got voted as one of the top three best online series on Iroko TV.

Now it’s shown on African Magic Prime channel 151 and African Magic Urban channel 153, Ericsson View On Demand, Iroko TV on line and Rok TV on DSTV Channel 168, ONTV Channel, Wazobia TV and it’s about to be shown on AIT.

It is currently being dubbed into French for sale to French speaking Countries. Seasons two and three are being shot together because of the demand by the viewers, we don’t want there to be a long wait again between Seasons.