By Michael Olugbode, in Damaturu



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, arraigned a former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Abdu Bulama before a Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N229million.

Also arraigned alongside Bulama, a minister in Goodluck Jonathan administration, were Hon. Mohammed Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State and deputy coordinator of Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Yobe State; Abba Gana Tata; Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.

Arraigning them before the Justice Hammada Isa Dashen of a Federal High Court Damaturu, Yobe State, on a seven-count charge of criminal conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N229million, the EFCC alleged that Bulama, who was also the coordinator of Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, alongside the other defendants conspired to make cash transactions above threshold without going through financial institution.

The anti-graft agency said investigation was conducted and facts were established against the defendants.

One of the counts read: “That you, Dr. Abdu Bulama, Hon. Mohammed Kadai, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks on or about the 27th day of March, 2015 at Damaturu, Yobe State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did agree among yourselves to do illegal act, to wit: conspiracy to commit Money Laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended”.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Consequently, counsel to the EFCC, Al’Qasim Ja’afar, asked the court to fix a date for the prosecution to present its witnesses.

Justice Dashen therefore adjourned the matter to July 3, 2018 for hearing of bail application and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the EFCC custody.