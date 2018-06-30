I magine the “thwack” of the racquet hitting the ball, the line judge calling “out”, the umpire declaring “deuce” and the crowd clapping and cheering.

And now imagine being a professional tennis player and not hearing any of it.

That is the reality for South Korean player Lee Duck-hee, who is deaf and is hoping to qualify for the main draw at next week’s Wimbledon.

“I’m very proud of myself as being the only deaf professional tennis player in the world at the moment,” the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

“I feel huge responsibility that my every step as a tennis player will influence other deaf people. I hope my career could give them a hopeful message that they could also overcome their disability and make their dream come true.”

Lee, who observes the way opponents swing for the ball as a way of reading the game and whose matches have been thrown off course because he has been confused by officials’ hand signals, reached a career-high ranking of 130 in April 2017.

Now ranked 233, he has come agonisingly close to Grand Slam main draws, reaching the final round of qualifying at the French Open last month where he had two match points before losing in a third set tie-break.

This week he takes part in the Wimbledon qualifying event at Roehampton, where he will need to win three matches to reach the tournament at the All England Club.

Lee, at the 2014 US Open junior event, made his debut on the professional ITF Futures Tour at the age of 14

From the moment he picked up a racquet at the age of seven because he had seen his cousin playing, Lee sought inventive ways to read the game he could not hear.

He has said in the past that he was told he could never be a great player because he was deaf and that he sometimes felt like quitting but also wanted to prove the doubters wrong.

“I focus on watching and expecting the opponent’s swing and movement, which needs very intensive concentration of my eyes and fast decision-making for the next move,” he said.

“I try to watch other players’ matches on websites as much as possible when I have spare time – I need image training because it gives a better understanding than giving me verbal coaching, he added”

Lee, who has not learned sign language, lip reads officials or looks at their hand signals – with often confusing and frustrating results.

“Sometimes, I could not recognise whether it is ‘let’ or not because I cannot hear the sound from the net or the chair umpire’s call, which leads to me missing the first serve,” he said.

“I rely on umpires’ hand signals, but they also sometimes give me a hard time when their hand signals differ from country to country, which often has an influence on the match results.

“I could communicate simple English through lip-reading with other players. However, it is impossible for me to communicate with ATP officials and referees when there is the need for long conversation.”

In the case of this interview, he has provided written responses through a translator.

Not hearing the crowd – a possible advantage?

Playing in front of a partisan crowd, there could be times when a player would really rather not hear the boos.

“I think blocking out all potential distractions can be an advantage,” said tennis coach Judy Murray, mum of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy.

And what about facing a deaf player on the other side of the net?

“It is possible playing an opponent who has a disability can be a distraction,” said Murray.

She has coached deaf players in the past and says it required her to take a different approach.