Babs Abraham remains one of the best African chefs offering Nigerians and indeed Africans in Diaspora the authentic Nigerian cuisines in far away Atlanta. His Buka brand is ahead of other competitors because of its long history of premium service and integrity. Few days back, the down-to-earth magical hands behind one of the most successful African restaurants in US, Babs Abraham fondly called Buka by admirers had reasons to celebrate. The celebrity chef who is one of the go-to men for top entertainment activities in Atlanta turned a year older.

Expectedly, it was another occasion of class and luxury as friends of Buka from all walks of life turned up in honour of the free spirit man behind the Buka brand. Though, it was a low-key celebration, but Buka not to do things in half measure. There were more than enough to chew and exotic wines flowed like water. Buka is one of the shinning lights of the Nigerian entrepreneurs in US and through hard work and uncommon perseverance he has built a strong brand for himself. The Buka restaurant has welcomed through its doors some of Nigeria’s men of power like former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Senators and other Nigerian business influencers. Babs Abraham rolls in rich circle and despite his connections in high places, he remains humble.