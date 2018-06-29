Oluwatosin Olajumoke Arodudu is a woman of many parts; a lawyer, a trained arbitrator, author and publisher. She is also an identity coach coupled with being a woman and children advocate. Arodudu, who is the Chief Executive Officer/Creative Director of Hadar Creations, a publishing company in Lagos, in this chat with Peter Uzoho, talks about her journey into writing, her published books, publishing firm, and legal career, amongst other issues. Excerpts:

Can you briefly tell us about your academic progression?

I went to Omolere Nursery and Primary School Akure Ondo state. Then, I

proceeded for my secondary school education at the St Frances Academy

Igoba Estate, Akure, though it was in Ijapo Estate while I was there

and while I graduated. Afterwards I went to Igbinedion University to

study Law. I proceeded after some years to study for my MBA at the

University of Cardiff Institute due to the inability to get a job in

Nigeria. Years later, I got my second masters (LLM) at the Humboldt

University, Berlin.

When were you called to the bar?

I was called to the Nigerian bar in 2008

What informed setting up your publishing company, Hadar Creations?

Hadar Creations is a publishing company created to make publishing

easier for writers who want to see their works published but have no

means or wherewithal to achieve this. We are also a Publishing

therapist created to help people break out of every form of

limitations that the culture of silence has boxed them in. We are

created to make the journey devoid of frustration. Many people have so

much of ideas, experiences and wisdom to share with the world but the

culture of silence keeps them in a perpetual state of fear and doubt.

They are full and they carry their fullness all-round for fear of

judgment and condemnation.

We are equally into identity coach, we help people discover who they

are, accept who they are, unlock their potentials and unearth their

treasures. We have an inner team for women on through social media and

my blog. In Hebrew language Hadar means Glory.

How did you find yourself into the literary world?

I was inspired to start writing as a result of joblessness. I had

searched for jobs for years and finally this particular job looked

like it was coming through. However I was also turned down by an

organisation and this really hit me hard. I passed the interview and I

had begun to mentally plan my resumption to work, only for me to get

an email that I was not the right person for the job. I sobbed for two

days, thereafter I start blogging, despite many doubts. That was how

my journey of writing, advocacy, blogging and eventually becoming a

published author and a full-fledged publisher began.

How many books have you authored so far?

I have authored and self-published three books in print, and four

eBooks. My first book: “Motherhood and The Society” was published on

amazon on the 25th of March 2017, the second book: “From the

Perspective of The Child.” and third book were published on the 9th of

December 2017. I also have three eBooks that were published on the

Hadar Creations publishing platform this year. The books in print are

available on Amazon and on our own online publishing platform

www.hadarcreations.com.

Which of your books do you like most?

All the three books are impactful. However, I love sharing about one

of them more and that is ‘From the Perspective of The Child.’ This

book is my personal experience as a child from a dysfunctional family.

My parents separated while I was just two and as a result, my growing

up was traumatic and full of a lot of emotional pains. It was mostly a

life of war, negativity and so much toxicity. That book was an outlet

for me to break the bondage the culture of silence has kept me for

long.

When you set out to write, what do you try to achieve?

I write from the bottom of my soul with the intention of being the

voice of the voiceless. I don’t just write to gain fans or audience. I

write to put a voice to the unspoken thoughts of many people. I

dislike every form of discrimination, segregation, and inequality. As

an introvert, I understand the pains many people carry in their hearts

without finding an outlet to let it out. In Hadar Creations, we

created our own genre; it is called the Hadar genre. This means that

writing in order to liberate people and make them discover and walk in

their own glory.

Who are the target audience of your creative works?

My creative works are targeted mostly to Africans at home and in

Diaspora. However, I believe my books will touch and spark up

something in everyone who loves reading across the world no matter

their race or colour. My aim is to speak to the heart and soul of

everyone reading my books.

Can you share your experience with us when you were writing your first book?

It was really tough I must confess. I started writing my first book

when my second child was just a week old. I got the inclination to be

an author after I had her, so I knew it was going to be a new year of

writing a book. I didn’t even know I was going to write three powerful

books in one year. While writing my first book it was really tough. I

had a toddler and a baby to deal with. However, I had made up my mind

that I was going to write that book, and rather than suffer another

post-natal depression like I did when I had my first child, I diverted

all that energy into writing my first book. I was supposed to write

just that and publish it by March 31, then write the second one and

publish by November. However, after publishing the first book, I had

no urge to write the second book. I became so worried and I made a

decision that I was going to write the third book. It was a goal after

a goal for me. The third book: “Life on The Street of Readlooks” is a

work of fiction. It is about life on Facebook and cyber bullying. It

is a book I’m very passionate about. I was able to write these three

books in one year and I paid with my sleep. I was stressed out but I

felt fulfilled achieving this feat in a year. It could only be God,

self-discipline and determination.

How would you assess the cost of publishing books now compared to the past?

Book publishing today is very affordable and within reach. Unlike

before when authors have to pay through their nose or face a long wait

before eventually getting selected for publishing. Now there are a lot

of platforms where authors can just upload their books once they have

done their due diligence and they would get published and be paid

royalty on each book being sold. This is also what Hadar Creations

does in order to make life easier for authors.

As an author, publisher and graphic designer all in one person, how do

you combine these functions? Did you have any formal training in

these areas?

I had no formal training at all. The funniest part is that all these

three things I do now were things that used to scare me. My first book

didn’t have a great design, I was so afraid of using so many functions

in Microsoft word for fear of destroying the whole work. I am

self-taught and I keep improving on myself daily. The applications I

use all have tutorials, so I watch some while I learn some on the go.

If there is any app that can help me, I find a way to learn its usage,

and if affordable I buy them to further boost the quality of our work

in Hadar Creations.

Book publishing like every other industry has its peculiar challenges.

What are these challenges?

One of the challenges faced is finding an editor for an upcoming

author. We have an in-house editor in Hadar Creations to fast track

our publication process at a pocket friendly rate. I usually tell my

authors that it is good to give your work to an editor. It gives the

whole book a facelift and gives it a new lease of life altogether. The

flow of words change totally and anyone who reads from anywhere in the

world would understand it perfectly.

Did you practice law before venturing into writing?

Yes, I did my attachment in the court and in a chamber while I was in

the Law school. I also worked very briefly at a law firm after I was

called to the bar before I travelled out of Nigeria for my first

Masters. But before then, what I did most was company registration due

to the inability to get a job that was fulfilling.

Growing up, did you ever dream of becoming a lawyer?

I think I studied law due to my natural gravitation towards English.

English felt like my natural habitat and knowing it was instinctive.

And the belief then was that if you loved English as a subject, and

did well at it, it was expected you considered studying Law before

considering other courses. So I think I just went with the flow.

Lawyers are addressed as learned people, and the profession itself is

perceived by many as more prestigious than others. Does this make you

feel above the world?

Yes, I felt above the world when I got called to the Bar. As a matter

of fact, in my picture during my call to Bar, while we were filing in

I looked back and waved at my family and at that moment I was captured

by our photographer. I was taller than everyone on the line. I am a

tall woman and I also wore a heel because I like wearing heels on my

big day, so literarily I felt on top of the world (chuckling). And

while we got inside and were called to the front to be formally called

to the Nigeria Bar, the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kutigi

who had sat for a while, shaking hands as a result of the number of

people, stood up when it got to my turn to shake my hands. I think my

height on that day contributed to it (chuckling). So literarily

speaking, I felt on top of the world. The Law profession is indeed

prestigious and I had envisaged myself as a lawyer whose name was

going to be heard all over the world. However, destiny and purpose has

taken me to a different path and I have no regret at all.

You are married with two kids, how you met your husband. What

kind of man is he to you and the kids?

My husband is the son of my principal in the secondary school. Though,

he didn’t attend the same secondary school with me. He just came

around for lessons on few occasions. We only said hello and had mutual

friendship. However, we reunited on Facebook in 2011 sometimes in

January and that was the beginning of a beautiful thing to happen. My

husband is a loving, caring and devoted husband. He is not just a

husband to me he is my father, my brother, my friend, my partner, all

rolled into one. On the many things I have achieved so far, after God

he is the one standing and pushing me forward and I feel so blessed

having such a man as my husband. He is a loving dad who loves and

adores his kids. He does not joke with them at all – they are like

playmates and I smile whenever I see them playing together. I and the

kids are so blessed to have him

What is your hobby?

My hobby is reading and watching movies not that I have enough for

that anymore though.

How do you relax?

I love travelling on holiday in order to relax and get away from the

hustle and bustle of life. I have not gotten a rhythm as regards this

but this is my desired mode of relaxation.

What kind of book do you love reading?

I love reading motivational books. Once it is motivational and

inspiring I would love to get my hand on it.

What and who is your favourite book and author, respectively?

My favourite author is TD Jakes. And my present favourite book is his

book ‘INSTINCT’.

What moment in your life would you say is most remarkable?

I have a lot of remarkable moments in my life, so many. However, the

most remarkable moment in my life that has given birth to every other

remarkable moment in my life today was when I reunited with my

husband, he proposed and I said yes. That is the most remarkable

moment in my life.

What is your advice to upcoming authors and publishers especially in Nigeria?

My advice to upcoming authors is to discover themselves and not hold

anything back while writing. You need to write from your soul and also

dare to be different. Don’t make money your priority at first, money

would definitely come once your work is unique and speaks to the heart

of those you hope to attract with it. Don’t be discouraged if people

don’t accept your work at first. As a matter of fact that should even

encourage you to write more impactful books. Connect to your instinct

and unleash it in your writings. Don’t write to attract pity if you

are writing your story. Write your story with grit and guts. At Hadar,

we don’t let anyone discourage you, a lot of people will try to shut

you up sometimes when writings hit them in a raw spot and the writer

might face a lot of harsh criticisms as a result of this. Press on

anyway and turn those criticisms to your advantage.

And to publishers all over the world, I advise them to handle every

book like theirs and give it their best. They should also treat

authors with dignity, most especially those upcoming authors who are

afraid and unsure of what the future holds. Be an encouragement to

them, give them a listening ear rather than shut them down or act like

you are doing them a favour. This is one area I work really hard on,

despite the workload, and I am glad at the testimonies I have received

so far.