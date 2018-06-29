Eminent Nigerians have continued to pay tributes to Lady Khadijah Kashim Ibrahim, widow of First Republic Governor of Northern Nigeria, the late Sir Kashim Ibrahim.

She died at the age of 89 in Kaduna and has since been buried.

Early callers at her home include Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais; former Head of Federal Civil Service, Alhaji Adamu Fika; Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn Kyari; Senator Sanusi Daggash and Dr. Alimi Abdul-Razaq, among others.

The late Khadijah was born to the Libyan Ahmed Metedden family of Borno and was among the first northern women to receive western education.

In 1957, she was knighted along with her husband, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, by Queen Elizabeth II.

A champion of girl-child education, Lady Khadijah spent the latter part of her life encouraging educated girls to go into marriage and build a strong and cohesive family life in line with religion and culture.

She is survived by widow of late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, Hajiya Fati Magaji Inuwa; Mohammed Kashim; younger sister, Hajiya Inna Dasuki; younger brother, Ambassador Lameen Metedden.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadijah Bukar Abba Ibrahim; as well as founder of Regent Schools (primary, secondary, college) Abuja, Amsa AbdulRazaq, and her husband, Mallam Isiaka AbdulRazaq, who is the Group Executive Director (GED) in charge of Finance at NNPC.

Lady Khadijah also left behind two surviving wives of Sir Kashim and several great-grandchildren.