Mary Nnah

The Primate of the African Church, Most Revd Emmanuel Josiah Udofia, has enumerated some principles for a successful life, without which, success and prosperity may remain an illusion.

He said these during the installation ceremony of Engineer Babatunde Adewale Odufuwa, as the Lay President of the African Church and swearing in of other new officers held at the church’s Bethel Cathedral in Lagos.

According to him, unless we go by these principles, which he said are God’s ways, success and prosperity will be a mirage.

“Where the principles are not followed, lack, poverty and miserable life will be the order of the day”, he said.

These principles, he said includes seeking m first the kingdom of God and His righteousness; being faithful stewards; working in unity and having a mission that drives us.

He therefore cautioned the newly installed officers to seek God first and embrace stewardship as it is the only way of assuring success in their ministerial operations.

Addressing the congregation on the topic, “Gods Way of Achieving Enduring Success and Prosperity”, Udofia admonished the newly elected officers, saying, “As Lay President and the officers of the church, if we must succeed, we must make heaven as the end and righteousness as the means.

“Then money and blessings will come and even non-members will bless the church. If we do not follow the principles, even if the members are blessed, they will not see the need to give.

“Without the power of God to get wealth, money will be flying away. When we do it right, all the things we are struggling for, shall be added unto us.”

The cleric who further encouraged the officers to be faithful stewards of God noted, “We are all administrators of what belongs to God. As stewards, the diocese does not belong to us, we are only managing it for God and we must give account of our stewardship.

“It is required of stewards to be found faithful, Godly and transparent in whatever they do. It is not enough to serve in an office, you must be ready to do the needful and we must get it done in God’s way.”

While speaking, the newly installed lay president, called for members of the church to wake up to the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers of the church by taking part in spreading the word of God, noting that this can only be possible in an environment where there is unity. “Little is accomplished when there is divided loyalty”, he said.