Shola Oyeyipo

Leaders from the Southern and Northern parts of Nigeria have agreed to form an all encompassing Nigeria Elders’ Forum (NEF) to accommodate all other geopolitical regions in the country.

Making this known yesterday after a closed-door meeting between him and other South-west leaders held at the Lekki home of Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Convener, NEF, Prof. Ango Abdulahi said the motive is for elders to come together to put the country on the right path.

Before the development, Afenifere, which is the umbrella body of Yoruba; Ohaneze Ndigbo, NEF, South-south and Middle Belt Elders’ Forums operated separately.

Anglo said the decision “Is a right step in the right direction,” as It will give room for understanding,” adding that “the next step is to see the leader of Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fashoranti and the leadership of Ohaneze Indigbo.”

The prominent Northern leader, who said he had met with South-south leader, Chief Edwin Clark, hinted that he is prepared to meet with every other leader needed to actualise the mission of the collaboration.

Speaking on the initiative, Afenifere chieftain, Adebanjo, who agreed with Abdulahi on his mission, said: “It is necessary for elders to find ways to work together in order to get Nigeria on the right path and to end the present condition in Nigeria.”

Also in attendance in the meeting that lasted over two hours, were Prof. Banji Akintoye, Dr. Amos Akingba, Mr. Yinka Odumakin and the President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima.