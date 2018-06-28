Emma Okonji

As part of efforts to address challenges that impede customers’ experience on the its network, the telecoms company on Wednesday in Lagos, launched the first phase of its Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform.

The platform was designed to boost customers’ experience from any location.

The platform, which is driven by cognitive analytical tool that is based on generated data about the customer, will allow MTN to monitor its network as well as customer behaviour and their challenges, from an operation centre, and moves to address the challenges in a quick response time.

MTN is partnering Nokia, which is the technology company that is providing the software and hardware infrastructure and the technical assistance that is driving the CEM platform.

Speaking at the launch of the solution, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ferdinand Moolman, said the initiative was conceived two years ago, to monitor and address customers’ challenges on the MTN network and ensure that customers get the best of experience when on the MTN network.

He said the next phase of the launch of the tool would be the launch of an app, which customers could download on their mobile devices to trace network challenges, their causes and how to mitigate them seamlessly.

General Manager, Network Group at MTN, Mr. Uche Orsuji, said: “The MTN CEM initiative is a total transformation of how MTN perceived its customers.

“As the telecoms business is evolving, MTN is thinking of new ways to make customers stay on the MTN network without the least challenge from drop calls, inability to recharge phones, data depletion, poor voice clarity, among others.

“The essence is to make our customers satisfied and happy while on the MTN network. Instead of looking at the challenges of the network and the transmission equipment, we decided to invest in CEM tool that will rather take care of customers’ experience, find out their challenges and address them even before the customers know it.”

Also, the General Manager, Business Intelligence at MTN, Mr. Anthony Obi, said the initiative would help MTN use cognitive analytics to understand customer needs and challenges and address them promptly.

The General Manager, Consumer Affairs at MTN, Mr. Kolawole Oyeyemi, said: “The customers are important to MTN and would do anything that will make customers happy on the MTN network, hence investing in the CEM platform to boost customer experience.”

