By Bamidele Famoofo

The Hantec Group, a financial services company with specialisation in wealth creation for customers through forex trading and asset management, has drummed up support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the ongoing World Cup fiesta in Russia.

In this regard, two of its customers which were selected in a promo christened ‘Hantec Global World Cup Prize Draw’ held at its Lagos Office recently took home assorted gifts in the spirit of the world cup.

The two customers that emerged winners of the first edition of the draw went home with 14 inch TV set, 1.5hp air conditioner, 3.5kva generator set, 100 litres deep freezer, and 2 units of the 2018 world cup super eagles jersey respectively.

The first lucky winner, Mr. Bernard Eze, who resides in Lagos, eulogised the gesture of the company, describing it as a worthy partner in wealth creating wealth for Nigerian.

The second winner of the gifts, Mr. Ethelbert Ikwuegbundo from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said his relationship with the company in the last few years had been mutually beneficial. According to him, the customer relation of Hantec is second to none.

Explaining the rationale behind the reward, the Chief Executive Officer of Hantec Global in Nigeria, Mr. Mike Fowope said: “We wanted to support Nigeria because it is the World Cup season.

“We know that Nigerians are crazy about football and also the Super Eagles are part of the teams playing. We felt we should support the naija spirit with rewarding our clients with those bumper prizes.”

Fowope also said the motivation behind the draw was the current good business environment the company is enjoying.

“If business is not good there is no how we will be able to do this. But basically for us, it is a way to show appreciation to our clients. We are saying thank you for what you have done”.

“Eligibly for the draw was that clients must have a minimum of USD250 in their trading accounts. They should be able to trade minimum of five lot sides in that period,” Hantec disclosed.

Established in 1990 in Hong Kong, the Hantec Group mission is to provide customised and professional wealth-management services to help its customers create and accumulate wealth. The Group endeavours to capture competitive advantages by meeting the enormous and increasing global demand of foreign exchange and bullion business through an effective marketing strategy and future.