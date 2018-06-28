Recently, the President of Kenya announced that all public servants would undergo a compulsory lifestyle audit to account for their sources of wealth; starting with himself. Public servants would be required to explain their sources of wealth, in an audit which seeks to identify corrupt officials. Can such a lifestyle audit help to curb corruption, if applied in Nigeria?

ABIMBOLA AKOSILE

* Yes it can. All public servants in Nigeria today must undergo a mandatory lavish-lifestyle audit to account for their sources of wealth starting from the top of the ladder downwards. Corrupt officials will be easily identified and brought to book just like in advanced climes. To actualise such a giant leap will be a new dawn in Nigeria. God bless Nigeria.

– Miss Apeji Patience Eneyeme, Badagry, Lagos State

* That was done in the past. Public officers were required to give account of their sources of wealth. I know of some Civil servants who kept postage stamped receipts of the building materials they acquired, even to the blocks used to build the houses they built. All these were done in addition to declaration of assets. Abandoned houses across the nation should be kept under seal until the owners can show how they acquired such properties.

– Mr. Buga Dunj, Jos, Plateau State

* To some extent, yes. But knowing us for who we are, it may not really work. Nigerian public servants are very smart in things like this.

– Ms. Nkeiruka Abanna, Lagos State

* Not at all; there are things to consider such as the minimum wage of the salary of workers in relation to the present economic situation now in Nigeria. It is not a new thing in such that systems exist, because we have different structures of public declarations of assets in which the 1999 Constitution mandated public officials to declare their assets. The existing structure should be strengthened.

– Mr. Michael Adedotun Oke, Founder Michael Adedotun Oke Foundation, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

* It would, because, like the BVN has been able to expose so many corrupt persons and their illegal sources of wealth, an audit would help in making accountability a serious issue in the country.

– Mr. Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

* Yes. All ill-gotten wealth whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora must be audited and culprits duly punished. Advanced nations do this routinely and are enjoying great dividends therefrom. Nigeria must evenly distribute her wealth to rescue citizens from dehumanising shackles of poverty and injustices caused by few thieving moneybags. A stitch in time saves nine.

– Mr. Apeji Onesi. Lagos State

* Yes, lifestyle audit can help to curb corruption. There are so many serving and retired public servants in Abuja who are very rich with properties all over the city. I support any policy that will require public servants to explain their sources of wealth.

– Mr. Austine Nwanya, Solid mineral consultant, Abuja

* Nigeria can certainly attain that feat, if only our leaders will lead by example to undergo the audit first. True greatness in leadership is not achieved by reducing men to one’s service but in giving oneself in service to them in painful suffering.

– Mr. Dogo Stephen, Kaduna State

* I agree with the lifestyle audit of public officials. Just imagine a Deputy Director having 20 houses in Maitama, Asokoro, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Ministers Hill. We all know how much public officers earn, but their daily expenditure is far more than what is on paper. Doing this audit will go a long way in curbing corruption, but it shouldn’t be one-sided.

– Mr. Mark Ushie, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja

* There is no auditing of lifestyle in our dealings because auditing is not in our leaders’ dictionary. That is the reason why corruption is on the increase. Before we can move forward, we must imbibe the spirit of auditing whatever we do in spending.

– Mr. Gordon Chika Nnorom, Public Commentator, Umukabia, Abia State

* Auditing the lifestyle of all public officials to some extent will reduce corruption in this country. Today civil servants are sending their children overseas for studies, paying school fees in dollars and buying and building mansions all over the place with money gotten through corruption. However, not only the politicians and the judges are corrupt.

– Mr. Nduanya Egbuna, Political Scientist, Enugu

* Yes, it could help to curb corruption, if applied in Nigeria to minimise if not eradicate the high misappropriation of public funds act by public servants in the government departments.

– Mr. Nura Ibrahim, Esq. Ahmed Raji & Co., Wuse 2, Abuja

* If we are serious about fighting corruption in our country, we have got to borrow a leaf from Kenya. When that is done and properties gotten illegally are confiscated, the trust that exists between the masses and our leaders will improve. Public office holders will not need a retinue of security guards.

– Mr. JohnKen Ogwuegbu, Owerri, Imo State

* Yes, it surely will help curb corruption. Looting public officials will think twice before displaying their ill-gotten wealth. But the audit may trigger capital flight to overseas havens by greedy looters.

– Mr. Olumuyiwa Olorunsomo, Lagos State

* Since those who come to equity must come with clean hands as demonstrated by Kenyan president, citizen’s welfare will be guaranteed. However, with Nigeria, it is doubtful if a president whose appointees’ profligate lifestyle is not commensurate with their earning can muster the political will to toe the Kenyan president’s line.

– Mr. Paul Jideofor, Dept. of Languages, FCT COE, Zuba, Abuja

* A lifestyle audit in the battle against corruption is very intriguing. In our recent past how many Number One citizens here in Nigeria have declared their assets? I believe it’s similar. Our value system must change first; we all should stop deifying wealth.

– Mr. Iheanyi Chukwudi, B.A.R, Apo, Abuja

* Lifestyle audit can help curb corruption in Nigeria especially in the public service. It is very sad in this country, where a public servant employed as a cashier would be riding costly vehicles and acquiring landed properties, just six or 12 months of employment. The audit will help curb corruption because you are sure to be arrested if you own anything that your salary cannot buy.

– Hon. Babale Maiungwa, U/Romi, Kaduna

* It’s the right way to go in order to curb the monsters of corruption and bribery in our dear country, Nigeria. Personal example is the hallmark of leadership; as such what the president of Kenya is about introducing is welcome. I believe such a lifestyle audit would keep public officers in check and reduce acts of corruption in our dear country. God bless Nigeria.

– Mr. Odey Ochicha, Leadership Specialist, Abuja

THE FEEDBACK

Yes, it can: 14

No, it cannot: 1

Others: 3

Radical tip: Seal abandoned houses!

Total no of respondents: 18

Male: 16

Female: 2

Highest location: Abuja (7)

