President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday morning at the State House Abuja over the killings in Plateau.

The President met with the two presiding officers of the National Assembly prior to the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, who disclosed this in a tweet, said:

“SP @bukolasaraki and Speaker @YakubDogara met with the President this morning, before FEC, regarding the killings in Plateau State. Agenda was how NASS and Executive can collaborate better to improve security and humanitarian relief. #AsoVillaToday.”

The meeting was said to have been requested by Senate President Saraki.

A tweet from the twitter handle of the Senate President @SPNigeria said: “The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #PlateauKillings. The meeting was requested by the presiding officers of @NASSNigeria.”