The defending Champion of the men’s singles event of the on-going 40th Central Bank of Nigeria Senior men and women Open Tennis Championship, Abdumumuni Babalola was on to a good start yesterday after his first two matches and advanced to the 3rd round of the competition.

Putting the disappointment of the heavy rain that disrupted his first game on Monday behind him, Babalola stopped John Henry in 6-1, 6-2, in his first round match before gaining another victory over Abayomi Philip whom defeated 6-1, 6-1 cruise into the round of 16.

Also in the 3rd round is tournament, top seed, Joseph Imeh who won 6-2, 6-1 against Taiwo Owolabi in his first match and beat John Otu 6-1, 6-4 in the second round. He will come up against old war horse, Shehu Lawal in one of today’s 3rd round pairings while Clifford Enosoregbe beat Martins Abamu in yesterday’s 2nd round will battle former Champion Thomas Otu to decide who plays in tomorrow’s quarter finals.

In the women category, the ladies singles, defending Champion and tournament top seed, Sarah Adegoke, wasted no time in her first round game when she dismissed Akosile Afolarin 6-0, 6-0 , while third seed Christy Agugbom subdued Favour Moses in 6-1, 6-2.

The final in all categories of play will come up on Friday with the sum of N700,000 cash prizes set aside for all the winners. Over 300 players including special athletes are participating in the competition which is in its 40th edition this year.