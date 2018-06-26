From Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Tuesday urged the federal government to expedite action and put an end to the incessant cases of killings by Fulani herdsmen.

The killings of more than 100 persons in three local government areas of Plateau State last week have attracted condemnations.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said that the union was “deeply saddened by the renewed violence in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Governments of Plateau State and their environs leading to the killing of over 86 persons (according to police) by suspected killer-herdsmen at the weekend.”

“We are disturbed by the range of targets, the duration of these attacks and the scope of casualties and destruction. Even in a full scale war with another country, the statistics are numbing.”

Wabba described the killings as senseless and barbaric and threat to shatter once and for all the bonds of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence.

“Our security, though stretched, must be seen to do more to restore the confidence of the civil populace. If the emerging allegations are true that the attacks went on unchecked for hours, then something needs to be done about the reaction time of our dedicated internal security operations in the state”, NLC stated.

“Beyond this, the Federal and Plateau State Governments in consultation with the parties to this bloody conflict should design a frame work for an enduring peace including taking pro-active measures.

“The governments should quickly move to rebuild these communities and restore shattered lives as well as put an end to this anarchy.”

The labour group added that in spite of the fact that emotions understandably run high at the moment, it is important to appreciate the fact that reprisal attacks cannot bring the much needed peace, saying peace lies in dialogue and in squarely addressing the underlying causes of the problem.