The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Iniversity, Lapai in Niger State will graduate 6,348 students at a combined convocation taking place on Saturday during which developmental projects executed on the campus at N7 billion would also be commissioned.

The vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Maiturari, who disclosed this at a news conference in Minna on Monday, also said that the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Maikanti Baru, would be conferred with an Honorary Fellowship of the institution even as a seasoned internationally acclaimed Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, would receive the honorary doctoral degree of letters of the university at the convocation.

Out of the graduating students, the vice-chancellor said 29 would be conferred with first class, 1,281 second class upper, 3,290 second class lower and 1,613 would receive third class certificates just as 135 would get pass degrees.

Prof. Maiturari said for the first time, 118 post graduate students would receive their certificates with 36 of them getting Masters degrees and 82 post graduate diploma certificates.

He said that the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufemi Adebisi, would deliver the convocation lecture with the title: “State University Funding in a Depressed Economy”.

Among the projects to be commissioned, the vice-chancellor disclosed, are the Senate building constructed at over N1.5 billion, the School of Post Graduate Studies also completed at N1.6 billion, a 500-bed female students’ hostel project executed at N550 million and a 500-capacity twin lecture theatre constructed at N400 million.

He said the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, would as part of activities for the combined convocation ceremony, commission the newly constructed “Research Centre”.

Maiturari also said that the construction of the first phase of the College of Medicine project had commenced even as efforts were being made to get accreditation for other courses in the institution.

