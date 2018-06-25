As we approach the final decisive matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, a number of players will have to exercise some caution. With some having already received a yellow card, another could mean suspension for the knockout stages.

But what exactly are these disciplinary regulations? And how are they enforced? Below are the relevant information – which could come in handy for players as well as fans!

· ​If a player receives two cautions during two different matches, he will automatically be suspended from his team’s following match

· However, any single yellow cards received during the tournament will be annulled – in terms of potentially counting towards a suspension for games during Russia 2018 – after the quarter-final stage

· If a player is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card, he will automatically be suspended from his team’s following match. In addition, further sanctions (i.e. additional suspensions, fine, etc.) may be imposed.

· In accordance with art. 38 par. 2 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, any suspension (as a result of a direct or indirect red card) that cannot be served during this competition will be carried over to the representative team’s subsequent official match.