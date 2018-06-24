Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, has congratulated Adams Oshiomhole over his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole, who was the sole contender for the national chairmanship position of the APC, following the withdrawal of other contenders, emerged after a voice vote by delegates at the national convention of the APC held in Abuja over the weekend.

In a congratulatory message contained in a press statement in Abuja Sunday, Omotosho expressed confidence that Oshiomhole has what it takes to move the APC forward owing to his antecedents as a former labour leader.

The statement read: “I wish to congratulate you, my dear friend and comrade, Adams Oshiomhole on your emergence as the new national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with familiar recognition and esteemed mutuality.

“Your legacies while as chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, most of which still endures till today, and your willingness to collaborate for the greater good is a testament to your dynamism as a Labour leader, a legacy which still inspires the struggles and agenda of our great party till today.

“I am sure that your tenure as National Chairman of the APC will push the party into a new direction- the people’s direction

“On behalf of all of us at the Labour Party, I congratulate you and wish and your newly sworn executive team, a most fulfilling experience as your tenure commences.”