Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Worried by low awareness on prostate cancer in Nigeria, a leading cause of death among men, the Junior Chamber International (JCI) has embarked on free screening and sensitisation exercise in Kabusa community, a village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to stem the disease.

The President, JCI Abuja Unity 2018, Grace Niniola, said the free health outreach was an annual signature project of the charity organisation, with this year’s outreach focusing on three types of cancer – prostate, breast and cervical cancer.

She said the outreach which was carried out in partnership with Sam Empowerment Foundation, Project Pink Blue, PeachAid Medical Initiative, Feminine Folks Initiatives, Mmayen’s and Oa-Len was a full package for men, women and children.

According to her, after a need analysis was carried out, JCI realised that in the last five years, there has been a high rate of deaths in men between the ages of 45 and 70 years; and 20-30 per cent of it had been attributed to prostate cancer.

“We thought that there is need for us to come make available prostate cancer screening, knowing that majority of men, if given the opportunity, will readily get screened so as to prevent or receive early medical attention depending on the situation. Suffice to say that prostate cancer awareness is very low in this community; hence, we saw the need and took action in that direction.

“Most NGOs focus on breast cancer, cervical cancer and women related issues; without priority to the men. We thought that in as much as we will screen for female related cancer cases; our primary focus will be directed towards screening over 50 men for prostate cancer.

“The type of prostate cancer screening being carried out does not provide instant results rather the blood specimen drawn will be taken back to run for diagnosis.

“We have the details of those screened today, so we plan to come back here with the results and through the Palace we will get back to them. For those that are positive, we guide them on how to access treatment, for those with a non-reactive result will be counseled on how to live a more healthy life,” she stated.