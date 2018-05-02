Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government yesterday offered special prayers for the repose of the soul of Imam Imam, who was the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs.

The prayer session was led by the Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa and prominent clerics in the state.

The prayer session was attended by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba.

Others were the state Grand Khadi Alhaji Sa’idu Abdulkadir, members of the state House of Assembly, members of the state executive council, special advisers and Islamic scholars across the state, among others.

The clerics prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Imam died at the age 41 on April 27, at Nizamiye Turkish Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has condoled the government and people of Sokoto State over the death of Imam Imam.

In a statement signed by the Acting Secretary of the union, Bello Suleiman, made available to THISDAY in Sokoto, described the deceased as a dedicated journalist whose relationship with working journalists was cordial.

The statement prayed God to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him paradise.