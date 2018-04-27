SuperSport pop-up channel for the World Cup, last week, launched on SS14, giving DStv customers the opportunity to ‘Connect with Greatness’ ahead of the tournament kick-off on 15 June.

This week, starting from Wednesday, April 25, GOtv Plus and Max customers can also get in on the action, as the pop-up channel (GOtv channel 36) goes live.

The channel offers an assortment of content, including great legacy footage of players, highlights, documentaries, FIFA films, classic matches and interviews.

The pop-up channels will equally provide a telescopic view into the legacy of the FIFA World Cup, from short stories like Africa Odyssey, that focuses on the spectacular rise of African football on the World Cup stage, to longer length documentaries likeFutebol Arte that follows the narrative of the 1982 FIFA World Cup, when Brazil’s legendary team failed to win the title despite capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

Chief Executive of SuperSport, Gideon Khobane, said thursday: “I can say without fear of contradiction that the FIFA World Cup is perhaps the one sport event that locks in every nation on earth. With a storied history and great highlights, it lends itself to television broadcasts in every way. This pop-up channel signals SuperSport’s bold intention to help fans connect with greatness long before the 2018 edition begins – we hope they enjoy it as it’s only available on DStv and GOtv.”

There will also be opportunities for football fans to relive some of their favourite games with highlights from previous World Cups, past international friendlies and some riveting replays of World Cup qualifiers.

Content available on the channels also include Die Mannschaft, a documentary that charts the success of the German national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup; The Road to Maracana, Top 20 FIFA World Cup Moments, FIFA World Cup Films -1966 – 2002, Brasil, a look back at the 2014 FIFA World Cup; and FIFA Gold Stars.

SS14 is available on all DStv packages until Monday June 11 and GOtv Plus and Max till June 11.