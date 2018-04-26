Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government wednesday disclosed that forensic investigation had unraveled the complicity of a Danish national, Mr. Peter Nielsen in the death of his wife, Mrs. Zainab and three-year-old daughter, Miss Petra Nielsen.

On this ground, the state government disclosed that it had already initiated the process of prosecuting the suspect in the court of competent jurisdiction for violating to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

This was contained in a statement the state Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, issued wednesday, noting that all “is set for the prosecution of a Danish national for alleged murder.”

Zainab, a 29-year-old Nigerian musician (a.k.a Alizee), was murdered in the family’s residence at Ocean Parade, Banana Island in the early hours of April 5 alongside her three-year-old daughter.

Subsequently, the state police command had communicated formally the Embassy of Denmark about the murder of the Nigerian musician and complicity of Petra her Danish husband in the criminal act.

After communicating the embassy, the police arrested Nielsen, 53, in connection with the murder on April 5.

In a statement he signed yesterday, the attorney-general disclosed that the Directorate of Public Prosecution had initiated the prosecution of the Danish for alleged murder, saying he would be prosecuted at the High Court of Lagos State soon.

The attorney-general disclosed that forensic investigation into the matter revealed overwhelming and compelling evidence to the effect that the suspect killed his wife and daughter.

He added that a prima facie case “has already been established against the Danish national contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He disclosed that his office had on April 19 issued legal advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 has been established against the Danish national.

He said the suspect “is therefore to stand trial before the High Court of Lagos State for the murder of his Nigerian wife and 3 year old daughter.

“There is overwhelming and compelling evidence both forensic and direct eye witness account showing without doubt that the victims were killed by the suspect. There is also evidence that there was a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect.”

After news of the alleged murder broke, the attorney-general noted that the police swung into action and conducted an in-depth investigation, while the case file was forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

On April 6, according to him, the people of Lagos State woke up to the news that a mother and daughter – Zainab Nielsen and Petra Nielsen were allegedly murdered in their residence at Banana Island, Lagos.

He added that the matter was reported at the nearest police station and the Nigeria Police immediately began an indepth investigation into the case.

On April 10, Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police Force ‘D’ Department (CID) Panti, Yaba forwarded the duplicate case file of their investigations to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

Contingent upon the outcome of the forensic investigation, the attorney-general said the trial of Nielsen would commence at the High Court as soon as the case is assigned to trial.