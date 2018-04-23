Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has paid a personal visit to the home of the brave female Sergeant-at-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, who was assaulted during the invasion of the Senate last Wednesday.

The Senate was invaded by hoodlums suspected to have been led in by the suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the mace which is the symbol of authority of the senate was snatched and stolen from the complex.

Davou who bravely stood her ground to protect the sanctity of the senate and its staff of authority, was assaulted by the hoodlums who also attempted to kidnap a senator before making their way out of the complex.

The senate president who was in Washington DC at the time to attend some of the meetings by the World Bank and IMF, had only just returned and went to the home of the brave staffer to pay her a visit.

Saraki, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

While in Washington, Saraki had condemned the attack while commending his colleagues in the Senate and others in the House of Representatives for standing up in solidarity to defend democracy in Nigeria.

He also called on the security agencies to ensure that the culprits are trial and prosecuted. Omo-Agege who was alleged to have orchestrated the attack and was arrested by the police on the day of the attack, was released the same day.

The senator in a surprising and super fast move, also got an injunction from the court preventing the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation from arresting him or ordering his arrest.