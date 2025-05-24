With Opposition at Crossroads, Atiku, Saraki Move to Heal Deepening Divide

• Atiku meets Aregbesola in Osun to woo aggrieved politicians

• Saraki upbeat about achieving reconciliation in PDP

• ADA coalition may launch on May 30

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in separate moves yesterday, took steps to consolidate the opposition to make their planned ousting of President Bola Tinubu possible.

While Atiku went to Osun State, where he reportedly met former governor Rauf Aregbesola to woo him into the coalition opposition party, believing that as former governor of the State, he would command some following that would help swell the opposition, other consultations were going on across the country

Also yesterday, Saraki went with his team to Enugu State, where they met Governor Peter Mbah and had a closed-door meeting with him. Although the discussions were not made public, the visit will not be unconnected with the threat by the South East to exit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should their choice of Udeh Okoye as Secretary of the party not be respected.

The moves by Atiku and Saraki are coming as the new coalition in the making under the umbrella of All Democratic Alliance (ADA) has tentatively slated May 30th for the official declaration of the National Opposition against Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The calculation of Atiku in meeting Aregbesola is that since he was a close ally of Tinubu, but has fallen out with him, all efforts should be made to bring into the fold everyone displeased with the ways of the President who also are abreast of his strategies to gather enough momentum to unseat the ruling party. However, details of their discussion was not made public.

In a post earlier, Atiku wrote: “I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Airport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today.”

A video shared by Atiku on his X handle showed him driving into Aregbesola’s home, where the former governor warmly received him. Both men were then seen walking into the residence together, accompanied by their supporters.

Those at the meeting were several notable Osun political figures, including former APC State chairman Lowo Adebiyi; Chairman of Omoluabi Progressives Alhaji Azeez Adesiji; former Secretary to the State Government Moshood Adeoti, and ex-House of Assembly Speaker Najeem Salaam.

However, for the PDP, other members of the Reconcillationa Committee that went with Saraki to meet Mbah who is the Leader of PDP in the region, were a former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, and a former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Leaders of the PDP in the zone had in a communiqué issued after the South-East PDP Zonal Executive Council Meeting, announced the re-nomination of former PDP National Youth Leader, Udeh-Okoye, to serve out the remaining tenure of the National Secretary, threatening possible exodus should their decision not be respected.

“In the event that our position is not promptly implemented by the Party, the South East PDP, as a family, will be compelled to reconsider our relationship with the PDP going forward,” part of the communique from that meeting had read.

However, addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting, Saraki said that they were in Enugu State to consult with Mbah, adding that Enugu was the first State they were visiting because the committee appreciates the importance of the South East in the PDP family.

“As you all know, the South East has played a key role as the bedrock of the popularity and the strength of our party. In recognition of that, we are here to consult with him and first to commend him on the leadership role he has been playing in the party. More importantly also, to commend what he is doing in Enugu State, which is a reflection for Nigerians to see what happens when you have a PDP government,” he explained.

Saraki said that they discussed how to ensure that “we carry out the assignment given to us and go ahead to have our NEC and our convention. We will have one that is rancor-free and smooth, peaceful and lays the foundation for the PDP that we all are wishing for. With this, we can say here in Enugu we laid the foundation for a greater new PDP that is coming.”

Speaking further, he said “What we have also seen today is that there is nothing insurmountable in the challenge ahead and the spirit, the commitment of all of us, especially our leaders, is very very inspiring.”

Meanwhile, the new coalition is divided into three camps. The first camp is those who wants an entirely new political party formed. This group is headed by the former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi. The other is led by the Liyel Imoke committee that is charged with the chances of considering an existing political party to fuse into.

The other group seeking that the social democratic party be considered as an option. This group is led by the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

According to the secretary of the Amaechi committee, Dr. Umar Ardo, ”coalition is seeking an entirely new party, The All Democratic Alliance, ADA with the aim of bringing something new, something that is not in any way tainted with the impunity of existing political party ”

It was learnt that this committee is trying to avoid the mistake associated with the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, that has plunged it into crisis over leadership” struggle between Rabiu Kwankwaso and the founding national chairman, Boniface Aniebonam

It was gathered that while El-Rufai was pushing for Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the choice party for the coalition, the utterances of members of the party was discouraging to the coalition members

The former governor, who spoke with newsmen in Kaduna expressed confidence with the potential of the SDP after undertaking detailed evaluation of the party and found it worthy to join.

El-Rufai said, “I believe very strongly that, the SDP provides the potential to recreate a major political party. But with the support of some of the opposition groups, we will not get all. But most importantly, the people of Nigeria need a credible alternative.

”I use the phrase credible alternative very, very carefully because PDP has run the country for 16 years. Nigerians know what it is, even though it’s a long time. Many may have forgotten.”

However, buttressing why a new party must be formed, Ardo said, ”In reviewing our discussion last night, and especially the report of the Gov. Amaechi Committee submitted to the National Opposition Coalition Group chaired by Senate President David Mark, it is clear that as prominent opposition leaders in Nigeria that are exploring forming a coalition to unseat the incumbent president in the forthcoming 2027 elections.

”The resolve to register a new political party is what most Nigerians are waiting in the wings to see from the opposition leadership as testament to pragmatic strategy, a bold political move and the right democratic renewal. Moreover, a move for registration of a new party through the collaboration and cooperation of all key opposition stakeholders can only result into a broad national democratic movement capable of being a catalyst for the desired change.

”As a matter of fact, Nigeria’s political history is replete with examples of failed coalitions using existing platforms. In the First Republic, the coalition between the Action Group, the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC), UMBC and NEPU disintegrated under political pressure and ideological differences. Similarly, during the Second Republic, alliances between the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Great Nigeria People’s Party (GNPP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) proved ineffective due to lack of trust and common purpose. Even more recently in 2011, as a result of poor strategy, attempts by Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to build coalitions in the Fourth Republic to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fizzled out, unable to overcome individual ambitions.

”These historical lessons emphasise the futility of forming coalitions without a new and unified structure. In Aristotle’s ‘Politics’, he argues that “a city is not made by a multitude, but by a unity of purpose.” The same principle applies to political parties. Individuals to form a coalition to join an existing political party would lack the unified purpose needed to succeed, as it will simply be an event instead of being a process in challenge of Nigeria’s highly competitive political arena. Only through the creation of a new political party can opposition leaders create the process to achieve success. And there is still time to do so.

”Forming a new political party is the most logical and effective course of action for the opposition. It has huge strategic advantages. The successful formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 – an amalgamation of various opposition parties – was a process that demonstrates the power of starting anew. The APC’s victory in the 2015 elections was not merely due to discontent with the PDP but also to the perception of a fresh, united and purpose-driven movement.

”Sun Tzu, in ‘The Art of War’, emphasizes that “opportunities multiply as they are seized.” By creating a new party, the opposition would not only consolidate their strengths but also weaken their former parties. Their departure would sow chaos within the PDP, APC and Labour Parties, giving the new party a strategic advantage. Furthermore, this move would inspire public confidence by signaling the opposition’s seriousness about change. Voters are more likely to rally behind a movement that projects strength and unity rather than fragmented factions operating under different banners. The opposition, through its party registration process, will be paving the way for such unity by positioning itself as a platform for all progressive stakeholders.

”The opposition’s fear that the government will block the registration of a new party is both speculative and defeatist. While it is true that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is often subject to political pressure, the mere attempt to register a new party would expose any potential bias. Socrates’ philosophical precept that “an unexamined life is not worth living” applies here. Just as individuals must test their principles, democratic institutions must be scrutinized for their integrity. If the opposition is denied registration after fulfilling all legal requirements, it would further expose the government’s manipulation and discredit both INEC and the ruling party. By itself, the politics of registering a new political party can be a catalyst for the defeat of incumbency.

”Such a scenario would also provide the opposition with a moral high ground, leveraging public outrage to build a strong support base while pursuing legal redress through a writ of mandamus to compel registration. If the judiciary fails to act impartially as well, it would further tarnish the credibility of this key democratic institution, raising the stakes even higher and creating more political capital for the opposition.

”The opposition’s proactive effort to register a political party would not just be an exercise in resilience but also a potential test case for Nigeria’s democratic integrity. If blocked, the opposition stands tall to expose institutional bias and rally public support for democratic reforms.

“But by refusing to attempt registration of a new party, the opposition would only reveal a lack of political courage. Niccolò Machiavelli’s dictum that “Fortune favors the bold” underscores the importance of decisive action in politics. Timidity and hesitation have never been the hallmarks of successful political movements. In contrast, boldness often inspires loyalty and respect. Voters are drawn to leaders who demonstrate conviction and a willingness to challenge the status quo. The current opposition strategy of joining an already established political party, however, projects uncertainty and fear, which are both unlikely to galvanize public support for the opposition and emboldening the government to push through more electoral devilry.”

”By creating a new political party, opposition leaders would not only assert their independence but also offer Nigerians a true alternative. Such a move would demonstrate their commitment to democratic principles and their willingness to fight for the people’s right to choose their leaders freely. The opposition must embody this commitment and be ready to stand with all like-minded forces.”

In a document seen by THISDAY, signed by the former Minister of Transportation, who is the former governor of Rivers State, Amaechi ”Recommending All Democratic Alliance”

According to the document, ”Justification for the Founding of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) includes ”The All Democratic Alliance (ADA) is envisioned not merely as a political party but as a national renaissance movement, deeply rooted in democratic idealism, ‘justice, and visionary leadership.

“ADA offers a credible, people-centered alternative to existing political formations, aiming to unify all or most of the nation’s opposition groups and individuals and re-establish trust and common purpose amongst themselves.”