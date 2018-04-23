By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye has been released by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), who on Monday morning, prevented him from travelling out of the country.

The NIS officials, who detained Melaye after he had already checked in, claimed to be acting on “instructions.”

Melaye was arrested by the NIS officials at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, while on his way to Morocco on official assignment.

The NIS officials were however forced to release him when the police denied any involvement in his arrest.

Melaye’s media aide, Gideon Ayodele, confirmed the senator’s release.

“The immigration officials who thought they were trying to help the police when they initially detained him were also embarrassed that the police couldn’t take him into custody,” Ayodele said.

More to follow…