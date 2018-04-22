CHICKEN REPUBLIC AND XEROX BOSS MAKES PEACE WITH ESTRANGED WIFE

Since he fell a thousand depths into her arms and fell out of love again with Priscilla Soyemi, Chief Dele Fajemirokun, Chairman of Xerox Company, has rediscovered joy and contentment in family. Like a forlorn knight craving filial warmth and eager for love to move beyond her throne and encroach on his bed, Fajemirokun has re-established bond with his Priscilla and their beautiful daughter, Bisola.

Fajemirokun used to be married to Pricilla, the mother of his daughter, Bisola Fajemirokun-Folawiyo, but when love turned awry and wedlock became intolerable by both parties, the Xerox boss left his estranged wife and she took custody of their baby girl. According to an insider, Pricilla single-handedly raised the child.

Now Bisola who is properly groomed by her mother is married to Bolaji Folawiyo and like it is always the case with the female child, regardless of all acerbic information the mother fed her with about her father, Bisola was led by filial love to reunite with her father. As you read, Bisola is now a director in her father’s company, Xerox.

Findings revealed that Fajemirokun has made peace with his ex-wife and has taken further measures to install his daughter, Bisola in charge of his business empire as age is no longer by his side. Fajemirokun is veteran socialite and loves expensive cars.