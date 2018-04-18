Senate: Invasion, an Act of Treason

Accuses Omo-Agege of masterminding attack

Damilola Oyedele

The Senate has condemned the invasion of its chambers and seizure of its mace, describing the development as an act of treason.

An interim statement issued by the Senate spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said it was an attempt to overthrow an arm of government by force.

The statement reads: “Today, some hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace,”

“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such,”

“All Security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this action.”

Meanwhile the Senate has resumed its plenary session after a closed door session.

An alternate mace has been brought into the chamber.

Plenary is currently ongoing.

Details to follow.