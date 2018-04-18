Ekiti Governorship Race: Opeyemi, Aluko Pick APC Forms

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Two Ekiti governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bamidele Opeyemi and Senator Kunle Aluko, have promised to provide unique forms of leadership if elected into the exalted position.

Opeyemi who is seeking for APC ticket said he has developed a blueprint tagged “Keeping Hope Alive” required to chart the course of development of the state.

Opeyemi who spoke to journalists after submitting his nomination form at the party secretariat in Abuja assured that he would redress the multifaceted problems plaguing Ekiti State.

According to him, “We will hit the ground running as soon as I am sworn into office because everything in Ekiti has been afflicted. I hope to intervene through the offer of a selfless and quality leadership.

“We will make Ekiti one of the best states in the country. Already, I have conducted a town by town, and local government by local government analysis of resources available and the opportunities that could be utilised by the people of the state.”

“My vision is to mobilise the people; particularly young men and women, to activate their latent potential in consultation with relevant stakeholders at the local government level with a view to evolving strategic roadmap for agricultural development and rural transformation in Ekiti State.”

He singled out the revitalisation of the economy, agricultural sector, ensuring qualitative education and the creation of employment opportunities as areas he would prioritise if voted into power.

Promising that he would not let the allure of the governorship office to get into his head, he reiterated his faith in God to see him through in the governorship race.

In the same vein, another aspirant, Senator Aluko said he will not be probing the current government of Ayodele Fayose if elected as the next governor of the state as doing that will only serve as a draw back to the development of the state.

Aluko who said he was contesting the governorship for the last time having made two previous attempts said rather than waste time looking into what the last government has done or failed to do, he will simply “draw a line on the sand and move on”.