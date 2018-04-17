Edo commences construction of 20 tech-driven Primary Health Centres before month end

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has concluded plans to begin construction of twenty technology-driven Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state before the end of the month.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received board members of Lily Hospital, Warri and Benin Centres, led by the Acting Chairman, Dr. Ovadje Oviemo, on a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “This month the state government will roll out the first 20 Primary Healthcare Centres. The plan is to ensure equitable distribution of healthcare centres across the state in the next 20 to 30 months. With this, we will be certain that at least one Primary Healthcare Centre is sited in each ward across the state. We intend to construct between 200 to 250 PHCs in the state.”

Obaseki noted that the centres will be fully equipped with basic technologies to facilitate collection of data and also serve as facilities to train community health providers to improve access to quality healthcare services in rural areas, adding, “This administration has studied the entire healthcare chain and decided to focus on strengthening the basic healthcare system.”

He said the state’s Health Insurance Bill which will make health insurance compulsory, affordable and accessible for residents is in the final stage of passage into law.

He added, “It is no longer fashionable for Nigerians to continue to travel abroad for medical treatment. Therefore, it is important for governments to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare services for the people within the country.

“As a government, our strategy is to use the State Health Insurance Scheme to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare for Edo people. We are working with healthcare providers and consultants to re-think the state healthcare system to complement other economic development initiatives.”

Obaseki said it was encouraging that the government has continued to receive requests from investors, who have expressed interest to partner with government to develop the health sector.

Dr. Ovadje Oviemo who led other board members of Lily Hospital on the visit, said “Lily Hospital facilities in Edo and Delta states are being developed to serve as multiple specialist centres and is modeled after the Aravind Hospital in Madurai, India. The centres will offer healthcare services in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.”

He said the hospital has upgraded its facilities with modern equipment for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and other similar services, adding that plans have reached advanced stage for an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) center to promote reproductive healthcare.