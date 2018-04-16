Guinness, Wecyclers Sign MoU on Waste management

Guinness Nigeria Plc, has partnered with Wecyclers, a for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability and socioeconomic development to support Guinness’ waste management agenda. The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering reduction, reuse, recovery and recycling. It is also expected to address increasing local and global concerns around the environmental issues of waste disposal.

Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Peter Ndegwa, stated that the partnership with Wecyclers is in line with Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact across its operations and throughout its supply chain. He added that it is also in line with the Nigeria’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy approach under which producers are given a significant responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products.

“This partnership with Wecyclers is in line with our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint as well as join the global movement to advance sustainable development. Every year, at Guinness, we set ourselves stretched targets that will guide us as we work to reduce our impact on the environment. We also strive to increase our positive social impact by delivering transformational social investments in communities where we operate,” Ndegwa said.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Chief Executive Officer, Wecyclers, Mr. Olawale Adebiyi, stated that Wecyclers, aims to build a low-cost waste collection infrastructure while raising general awareness on the importance of recycling for environmental sustainability and social welfare. According to him, ‘’households are given a chance to generate value from their waste and provide a reliable supply of raw material to the local recycling industry’’. Partnerships with well-meaning organizations such as Guinness Nigeria Plc are a critical part of driving that agenda forward’’.

On her part, Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Viola Graham-Douglas, stated; “In the medium to long term, Guinness Nigeria has set targets as part of its2020 Sustainability & Responsibility commitments, comprising three key pillars: Leadership in Alcohol in Society, Building Thriving Communities and Reducing our Environmental Impact. Delivering on these goals is an integral part of our long term business strategy and our commitment to making a real difference in communities where Guinness Nigeria operates,”

She further stated that to this end, the company has developed a sustainability strategy that would help it reduce the company’s environmental impact while increasing its positive social impact in the society and this partnership will help us achieve our objectives.