Nigerians in UK Condemn Anti-Buhari Protest

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom (UK) have condemned the recent protest by some Nigerians in UK against President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as plans by corrupt politicians and the opposition to embarrass the President, adding that the action didn’t represent the views of majority of Nigerians in the UK who are supporting the PMB administration to make Nigeria greater.

The Diaspora Nigerians expressed their support for the President’s declaration to re-contest the presidency in the 2019 elections.

Chairman, Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation (BDSO), Mr. Charles Sylvester, in a press statement obtained by THISDAY, said the President’s achievements in the last three years were enough to earn him a second term in office.

Sylvester, who is also the Coordinator, Association of Nigerian Entrepreneur, UK, said having degraded the capacity of Boko Haram to operate freely, the release of the Dapchi girls and massive investment in agriculture, Buhari has demonstrated enough faith in the Nigerian project and so deserved continuity.

The statement added, “We welcome the good news president Buhari has decided to seek re-election in 2019. Nigerians in the UK are excited that the president is visiting us. We support the president and the Vice President in their efforts to make Nigeria greater. They have been doing a good work despite various challenges and obstacles.”

Sylvester cited investments in agriculture through the Anchors Borrowers Programme to improve local produce, improving fertiliser distribution and access across states through the presidential fertiliser initiative, reduction in rice imports as a result of government’s policies that have encouraged massive rice production across Nigeria as laudable.

According to him, “in less than three years the country has achieved foreign exchange stability and increasing external reserves to $46 billion, which has surpassed the ERGPs target of $30.56 billion despite global low oil prices and production challenges.

“The introduction of the One Primary Health Centre per ward programme of the Federal Government. The establishment of MSMEs Clinics, a small Business support programme to support entrepreneurs and small businesses in different states.

“Reforms by the Federal Government to inspire start-ups to cut unemployment saw Nigeria rise 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, earning the country a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.

‎”N-Power Volunteer Scheme creating jobs for over 200,000 (and still counting) unemployed graduates in all the 36 states and the FCT,

“Government Enterprise and Empowerment (GEEP) Scheme; commenced in November 2016 in collaboration with the Bank of Industry, where soft loans ranging from N10,000 to N100,000 have been given to over 189,000 market women and traders across different states,

“Home Grown School Feeding Programme, where almost three million school-children have been fed, while tens of thousands of cooks have been engaged in their respective states.”