JULIUS BERGER BOSS, MUTIU SUNMONU, TOO…

HOW HE LOST HIS WIFE, FUNKE, TO CANCER

Nothing lasts forever; as the seasons turn, so does human life wither to age and disease, everything vanishes like morning dew. Every April brings back sad memories for the former Managing Director of Shell, Mutiu Sunmonu, who lost his wife, Funke, to cancer in April 2017. Sadly, if the Julius Berger’s Chairman, Sunmonu, had his way then, as he is wont to in business, he would have bullishly negotiated with death to name its cost and spare the life of his beloved wife.

Death snatched Sunmonu’s wife after stalking her for some time in the detestable garb of cancer. In one sense, though, Funke is not gone. She is continually and fondly remembered as a daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend who radiated great bliss, laughter and splendour wherever she graced with her unforgettable presence.

Indeed, the true measure of a person is not how long he or she lives, but what was achieved while on earth. Funke was endowed with the noblest persona epitomizing kindness, selflessness, genuine humaneness and an extraordinary ability to put a smile on people’s faces, even at the most improbable time. How many times shall she be remembered? In how many different ways? With just a glance, a smile or a gesture that spoke so much more than words, she revealed to her loved ones, the depth of her compassion and her humanity. She was the people’s princess, and that is how she will stay, in their hearts and in their memories.

