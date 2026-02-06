Niger Delta: NACAT Seeks Equitable Distribution of Pipeline Surveillance Contracts

The Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT) has called for equitable distribution of the pipeline surveillance contract among the ethnic groups in Niger Delta region.

It said the pipeline contract is monopolised by the Ijaw ethnic group to the detriment of other ethnic nationalities, who are also hosts to the pipeline network.

It said the pipeline contracts are solely handled by three major companies, namely Tantita Security Services, Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited owned by Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo and Matthew Tolangha whose owners are all from the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the group, Fejiro Oliver, called on the federal government to allow tribes hosting the network of pipelines to manage pipelines that passed through their domains.

“If this contract for pipeline surveillance must continue, let every tribe manage and handle pipelines that pass through their localities and areas, and not allow only companies owned by Ijaw persons to manage the entire pipelines in the Niger Delta region”, he said.

He said the Nigerian Local Content Act was enacted to protect the indigenous participation.

“The act mandates that first consideration be given to Nigerian companies, goods, services, and personnel in all projects within the oil and gas industry. It aims to develop local capacity by requiring at least 51% equity share by Nigerians for companies to be considered indigenous.

“If this is done for foreign companies coming to do business in Nigeria, why should the local business of protecting our pipelines in the Niger Delta be handed over to persons from the Ijaw ethnic nationalities when the Niger Delta Area is not made up of only them?”, he queried.

He also raised the alarm that his insistence on equity on the matter has attracted threats to his life.

“I have been receiving death threats, warning me to stop the exposition or face whatever disastrous outcome which will come upon me.

“In the middle of the night while in my office working, I was attacked by unknown persons, who inflicted injuries on my head and right elbow.

“God saved my life, because He is always on the side of the righteous. These criminal elements carted away our computers, phones, camera and several documents. No matter the threats and attacks, I will never give up”, he said.