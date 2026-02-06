NAS Member Detained, Assaulted by Police in Edo State

By Chuks Onwudinjo

A member of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Mr. Efosa Sulaiman Lawani, has been assaulted and detained by officers of the Nigeria Police Force while travelling through Edo State en route to Enugu.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, at a police checkpoint in Edo State.

According to associates and witnesses, Mr. Lawani was stopped and searched, after which officers allegedly discovered NAS-branded souvenirs in his possession.

It was learnt that the officers demanded money and, when he declined, the encounter escalated into physical assault and intimidation.

Lawani was travelling from Benin City to Enugu to attend the 2026 Ralph Opara Memorial Lecture, an annual NAS event held in honour of late veteran broadcaster and founding member of the association, Ralph Opara.

The lecture is scheduled to be delivered by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, SAN.

Sources close to Lawani said he sustained injuries during the alleged assault and remained in police custody. As at the time of filing this report, he had been released and currently in a police hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.

Concerns have been mounting from family members, colleagues and rights advocates over his physical condition, access to medical care and due process.

Lawani, an indigene of Benin City and Lagos-based businessman, is described by associates as non-confrontational and actively involved in logistical support for NAS programmes nationwide.

He was conveying souvenirs intended for distribution at the memorial lecture.

The incident has revived concerns over previous complaints of harassment involving NAS members, particularly in Edo State.

The worldwide president of the National Association of Seadogs also known as the NAS Capn, Dr Joseph Oteri, has raised the matter with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, who promptly intervened, asked Lawani to see him in his office and promised to look into the incident.

On August 3, 2025, the same organisation commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the current Edo Commissioner of Police, Agbonika, for their decisive action against six police officers who extorted ₦2 million from its members.

In addition to the cash, personal belongings and official NAS regalia were also seized by the erring police officers.

The incident again took place on the outskirts of Benin City, where a group of NAS members were stopped at a police checkpoint under the guise of a routine stop-and-search operation.

Civil society organisations and legal practitioners have called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the latest incident.

They once again urged the Edo State Police Command to clarify the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawani’s detention, identify the officers involved and ensure the protection of his fundamental rights.

As at press time, the Edo State Police Command had not yet issued any official response. Source close to the command headquarters however say the command is on top of it.