Army Arrests Masterminds of Taraba Killings

Military kills seven Boko Haram insurgents in ambushes around Sambisa forest

Paul Obi in Abuja and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army saturday said it has arrested the masterminds of the killings in Taraba State.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu said: “Troops on exercise Ayem Akaptuma on 12 April 2018 arrested two persons, Mr. Danasebe Gasama and Mr. Danjuma a.k.a. American in connection with the killings and uprising in Takum and Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“The two suspects were arrested at Takum following intelligence that they were the coordinators of several attacks both on Fulani and the locals.”

Chukwu explained that “preliminary investigation has further identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two Local Government Areas of the State.

“The general public is advised to always give useful and timely information to the security agency for prompt action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chukwu also denied an allegation against the Nigerian Army of perpetuating nepotism in its recruitment.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the rounds in the social media alleging the Nigerian Army discrimination and denial of some ethnic groups the rights to be recruited into the Nigerian Army in the ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the allegation is not only untrue but unfounded and unsubstantiated. This is the handiwork of unscrupulous elements attempting to drag the good name of the Army into the mud.

“For avoidance of doubt and to put the record straight, the Nigerian Army wishes to state that every eligible Nigerians are qualified to be recruited into the Nigerian Army providing such individual meet the set down standard meant for the recruitment; and that the Nigerian Army would ever remain apolitical in the discharge of its constitutional roles in aid of civil authority.

“Furthermore, no state of the Federation including Adamawa State that would be exempted as alleged by the mischief makers. All the candidates for the recruitment exercise from Demsa, Numan, Lamurde and Girei Local Government Areas are currently participating in the ongoing recruitment exercise like any other candidates.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to advise all well meaning citizens to disregard such an unfounded allegation which is an imagination of the writer.”

Chukwu added that “the allegation that the Nigerian Army selected a particular ethnic group from the South-eastern part of the country is completely false and has no basis. It is important to note that the Nigerian Army does not support any religion or tribe.

“The Army operates as an entity no matter your tribe or religion. Therefore, there is no iota of truth in the said allegation.

The Nigerian Army once again stated its total commitment in protecting the sovereignty of the nation as well as carrying out its constitutional roles according to the constitution,” Chukwu submitted.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has killed seven suspected Boko Haram insurgents fleeing from Sambisa Forest in ambushes around the former stronghold of the terrorist group,

The military, in a statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the counter-insurgency group in the Northeast (Operation Lafiya Dole), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu said troops conducting blocking and clearance operations to track down and neutralise Boko Haram insurgents fleeing from the Sambisa forest killed seven Boko Haram insurgents on Friday, in multiple ambushes sprung against the fleeing insurgents.

The statement read: “The troops, yesterday (Friday) successfully sprung an ambush against pocket of Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped troops’ onslaught in the Sambisa region. The insurgents who were escaping through Kusheri Ardodam along Magumeri in Borno State were engaged by troops, who killed two of the insurgents.

“The troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles, three magazines and 18 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO type ammunition.”

Nwachukwu said: “In a related operation, troops have also successfully staged an ambush against fleeing elements of the Boko Haram terrorists group along a remote track in Mafa, neutralising two insurgents and recovering one AK 47 rifle, two magazines and one bicycle.”

He added that: “Troops also successfully ambushed the fleeing insurgents in the general area of Multe Lawanti, South of Furfur in Damboa, Borno state. During the ambush, troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents and recovered one AK 47 rifle, three motorcycles, two bicycles, spanners and clothing.

In a sting operation, vigilant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday arrested a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group while transiting along Cross Kauwa in the northern region of Borno State. Modu Chari was on an espionage mission when he was nabbed by troops. Further investigations reveal that Modu is an active member of the El Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group.”

He said: “The ferocity of the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations to rid the North East of Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves has further suffocated the terrorist group; hence its resort to suicide attacks on innocent civilians.”

He noted that: “It is crucial therefore to draw the attention of the general public to the terrorists’ callous resort to the use of diverse types of Improvised Explosive Devices to attack vulnerable civilians in their bid to instill fear and awe amongst the populace in order to remain relevant.

“Members of the general public are therefore urged to be alert and vigilant as they carry on with their daily activities in their communities and business places, in order to discern strange faces as well as suspicious movements and activities and report same to appropriate security agencies,” he added.