Midem African Forum Holds Successful Edition in Lagos

Midem African Forum, which held its first edition in Lagos recently, explored ways to build connections to allow African music travel and how to structure the value chain. The first panel included the likes of Ade Bantu, musician, activist and CEO Afropolitan vibes; Oye Akideinde, GM Operations, Boomplay; Yoel Kenan, CEO Africori; Joel Hanson, OAP/Media executive; and Eze Ezegozie, MD, Universal Music, West Africa. The theme was “Building Connections to Allow Music to Travel.”

It was an interactive session where the panelists discussed the problems and challenges facing the African music scene.

Yoel Kenan identified the lack of infrastructure, while Ade Bantu is of the opinion that these are exciting times for African Music. He also noted that mobility funding remains a cancer in the progression of our sounds as only few artists had the financial ability to embark on tours across Africa.

The panel also discussed the rate at which African acts are seeking validation from the West while calling for unity among artistes that goes beyond the hype.

The session ended with observers noting that African music is already travelling due to technology and the social media space, but the bigger problem is not just the sound but the content being offered and how acceptable it is.