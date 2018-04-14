Huge Turnouts for Umole 70th Birthday Golf Tourney

Over one hundred golfers will participate at the Sylva Umole 70 Birthday Golf Tournament which tees-off today at the Benin Club Golf course, Benin City, Edo State.

The birthday tourney will feature golfers various golf clubs in Nigeria, mostly from Edo, Lagos, Delta and other South-south states.

Among them are Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba; Shell Golf Club, Warri; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; UBTH Golf Club, Benin and many more.

According to Kingsley Okunbo, the tournament is being bankrolled by the Sylva Umole Committee of Friends in collaboration with the club to celebrate Umole whom he described as a great golfer and friends who had paid his dues in the game.

Okunbo, the former captain of the club noted that organising the one-day event would feature golfers from across the zone and that all necessary arrangements to ensure hitch-free tournament have been perfected by the committee.