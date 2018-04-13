Archbishop of Canterbury’s Facebook Post on Meeting with Buhari

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welbly, last Wednesday posted a statement on his Facebook page on his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom.

In the post, Welby said he was honoured to meet the Nigerian president, adding that he discussed the complexities of the security situation in Nigeria and the government’s efforts to address it.

According to him, “It was an honour to meet President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria in London today (Wednesday). We discussed the complex security situation in Nigeria and the government’s efforts to address it, and I offered my support in seeking a sustainable solution to the herder-farmer conflict.

“I expressed deep concern about the suffering resulting from raids on Christian communities and villages as far South as Delta State. We discussed the causes of such depredations, which have led to very many deaths and threaten an escalation of violence. I urged measures to restore confidence in the neutrality of the state, and spoke of the sufferings of the poor in such tragedies.

“I also raised the urgent situation of Leah Sharibu, the 14-year old Dapchi Christian school girl still held captive by Boko Haram for refusing to convert to Islam, and urged the president to do everything possible to secure her release.

“I briefed President Buhari about my pastoral visit to Nigeria in 2014 following the abduction of the Chibok girls, and assured him of my continued prayers for the release of those still in captivity. The president promised that the government would do all in its power to secure their release.

“No country or society can flourish without excellent education-so it was good to speak with the president about how education helps to tackle poverty. I highlighted the vital role that churches in England play not just in educating a million children but in providing them with values, identity and purpose.

“Please join me in standing prayerfully with those suffering from the herder-farmer conflict; the Boko Haram insurgency, and all those mourning the loss of loved ones. It’s so important that we pray for peace and progress of Nigeria and particularly, for the liberating peace of Jesus Christ to be with all those held in captivity.”