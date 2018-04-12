Group to Organise Education Convention

Meadow Hall Foundation is set to host their second edition of the Education Convention themed: ‘Addressing The Quality Question in The Education Sector: Quality Education is key to national development; the impact of quality education on students’ performance and nation building is far reaching.’

According to a statement issued to THISDAY by the organisers, it noted that the convention the convention would take place April, 21 from 8a.m to 4p.m at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The statement further stated that the convention provides an opportunity for all educational stakeholders to gain fresh perspectives on pertinent educational issues from their interactions with teachers and educational experts.

The statement explained that the foundation is committed to ensuring the improvement in the quality education in the country, noting that some of the topics to be discussed include: ‘Making Learning Authentic for the Nigerian Child; ‘Personal Effectiveness, the Key to Unlocking your Highest Potential, Driving Quality Recruitment, Schools of the Future, Guiding your Child’s Academic Career Path, Raising Godly Children in the 21st Century, ‘An Enduring Structure: Sustaining your brand and ‘Who Owns the Curriculum’.

The statement added that the facilitators and panelists include Mr. Fela Durotoye; Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi, Mrs. Kehinde Nwani, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, Prof. Anthonia Maduekwe, and others.